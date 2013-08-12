Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
MOSCOW Jamaica were on course for a 100 metres double at the world championships after Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce eased into the final of the women's event on Monday.
Title favourite Fraser-Pryce never looked troubled as she clocked 10.85 for the fastest time of the three semi-finals but she faces the challenge of four Americans in the final led by defending champion Carmelita Jeter.
Jeter was made to work in her race and came through late to pip Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast on the line with both athletes given the time of 10.95.
Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who won silver in the long jump on Sunday, took the first heat in 11.08 seconds, the same time as American Octavious Freeman.
English Gardner and Alexandria Anderson of the U.S also reached the final along with Jamaican Kerron Stewart.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt won the men's 100 metres on Sunday.
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.