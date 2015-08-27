Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) stands up after being knocked over by a cameraman (bottom, in red) on a Segway after Bolt won the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEIJING A television cameraman and his Segway succeeded in doing what none of Usain Bolt's rivals could in the 200 metres final at world championships on Thursday -- knock the Jamaican off his stride, and his feet, during his lap of honour.

Bolt was taking the plaudits of the crowd after winning his fourth straight 200 metres world crown when the wheel of the cameraman's Segway caught a trackside rail and flipped over, sending man and machine into the barefooted sprinter.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion, who had his back to the man, was knocked to the ground and sustained a few minor cuts.

He was not about to let the accident ruin his celebrations after beating American rival Justin Gatlin to a sprint title for the second time in five days, however.

"I did not hit a cameraman. He took me out," said Bolt, who held on to his track spikes with his right hand as he did a backward roll to get back onto his feet.

"The rumour I am trying to start right now is Justin Gatlin paid him."

Silver medallist Gatlin, sat next to Bolt at the post-race news conference, quipped ruefully: "I want my money back."

Bolt, who is hoping to run for a third gold in the 4x100m relay at the weekend, joked that he might have to consider taking out insurance after the incident.

"I probably should have my legs insured. It was pretty scary when it happened," he added.

"Accidents happen. I have a few cuts but it is nothing that I have never done to myself in training. I will be alright."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)