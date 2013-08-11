Ashton Eaton of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's decathlon event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MOSCOW American Ashton Eaton cemented his position as the world's greatest athlete when he won the world decathlon title on Sunday, completing a spectacular hat-trick having won Olympic gold and broken the world record last year.

Eaton led from the first event on Saturday morning when he laid down a marker with a 10.35-seconds 100 metres, completing the first day with the fastest 400m ever run in a decathlon world championships.

He poured on the pressure on Sunday as a 5.20 metre pole vault and a brave 64.83m last-throw javelin opened a virtually unassailable lead and he made no mistake in the 1,500m finale to triumph with 8,809 points,

Germany's Michael Schrader took silver with 8,670 while Canadian Damian Warner of Canada got bronze with 8,512. (Editing by Justin Palmer)