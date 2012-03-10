Ashton Eaton of US crosses finish line in the 60 m hurdles event during the men's heptathlon at the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ISTANBUL With the gold medal all but won, American Ashton Eaton was concentrating on breaking his heptathlon world record of 6,568 points at the world indoor championships on Saturday.

Eaton had a total of 5,690 points after six events, 466 clear of second-placed Oleksiy Kasyanov with just the 1,000 metres to come (1620 GMT).

When asked if he was concentrating on the world record now, Eaton responded with an emphatic: "Yes."

I think it's going well and I'm a tough runner," the 24-year-old world decathlete silver medallist told Reuters.

"If I run the same (as my personal best) I can do that easy."

Eaton, is 55 points ahead of record schedule after crushing victories in the 60 metres hurdles and pole vault and needs to run 2:39.54 in the 1,000 for the world mark, just under seven seconds slower than his personal best.

He started the second day of competition, 165 points ahead of Ukraine's Kasyanov but extended his lead by winning the hurdles in 7.68 seconds.

Eaton then cruised through the pole vault without a failure until 5.20 metres, long after his last competitor, Artem Lukyanenko, dropped out with a best of five metres.

Cheered on by the half-full stadium, he cleared 5.20 on his second attempt, doing a back somersault on the mat in celebration.

