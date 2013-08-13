Ibrahimovic uses brains, not brawn to combat ageing
Unable to cover the same ground as he did five years ago, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has become a more intelligent footballer as he gets older.
MOSCOW A grimacing Mohammed Aman hurtled to the front in the final 10 metres to become the first Ethiopian to win an 800 metres world title on Tuesday.
Aman, the only man to beat world record holder David Rudisha since 2009 and pre-race favourite in the absence of the injured Kenyan, pipped American Nick Symmonds for victory in 1:43.31. Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman was third.
It was Ethiopia's first world gold at a distance below 5,000 metres.
World indoor champion Aman, a disappointing sixth in last year's amazing Olympic final in which Rudisha smashed the world record, found himself boxed on the inside on the final lap but as the pace wound up towards the finish he found space for his late charge.
MADRID Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.