Kenya's Asbel Kiprop celebrates after winning the men's 1500 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING Aug 30 Kenya's Asbel Kiprop won the world title at 1,500 metres for the third time on Sunday, the 2011 and 2013 champion producing a late charge from 12th place to first in the last half-lap to take gold on Sunday.

The tall and leggy Kiprop, 26, strode majestically to the finish and clocked 3 minutes 34.40 seconds, running the final lap in 51 seconds as his rivals battled and stumbled behind him to the line.

Kiprop won Kenya's seventh gold medal of this world championships, his team mate Elijah Manangoi took the silver in 3:34.63 and Morocco's Abdelaati Iguider threw himself across the line to secure the bronze in 3:34.67.

(Reporting by Steven Downes, editing by Ed Osmond)