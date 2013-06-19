New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
KINGSTON Olympic double sprint silver medallist Yohan Blake will only run in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow after he withdrew from this weekend's Jamaican national championships, his manager said on Tuesday.
Blake suffered a hamstring injury in April and due to fitness issues was withdrawn from the Jamaican championships, his manager Cubie Seegobin said.
"Yohan's coach is not satisfied with the progress of his injury and hence his level of fitness will not allow him to compete at (the nationals) this time," Seegobin told Reuters.
"We will continue to assess the situation and re-evaluate as we approach the World Championships," he added of the August 10-18 meeting in the Russian capital.
Blake automatically qualified for the 100m at the World Championships because he was the defending champion having won the 2011 title in Daegu, South Korea.
Blake has run the second-fastest time in the 200, clocking 19.26 seconds, just behind his Jamaican compatriot Usain Bolt's world record of 19.19 seconds that the six-time Olympic champion ran at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.
Blake has only returned to competition in the last two weeks and ran a pedestrian 20.72 seconds for the longer distance at a low-key development meeting in the Jamaican capital.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.