NAIROBI Kenya's Olympic 800 metres champion Pamela Jelimo has been named in a 10-member team to represent the east African nation at next month's world indoor championships in Istanbul.

Jelimo became Kenya's first woman Olympic champion in Beijing four years ago before winning the $1 million Diamond League jackpot in the same year.

She has struggled subseqently at major events and did not race last year. Her return to the team comes after she finished second at a meeting in France last week.

Former world junior champion Winnie Chebet will also contest the two-lap race.

Boaz Lalang, another 800 specialist, is the only survivor of the team who competed in Doha in 2010, collecting only two silver and two bronze medals.

"We have a short time to prepare for this event. That is why we monitored their performances in indoor races in Europe and the United States to determine who makes the team," David Okeyo, the secretary general of Athletics Kenya, told reporters on Wednesday.

Kenyan team:

Men - Boaz Lalang, Timothy Kitum, Silas Kiplagat, Bethwel Birgen, Edwin Cheruiyot Soi, Augustine Choge.

Women - Pamela Jelimo, Winny Chebet, Hellen Onsando Obiri, Sylvia Kibet.

