Bernard Lagat of the U.S. displays his gold medal during the awards ceremony for the men's 3000 meters at the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Crafty American Bernard Lagat sprinted home to defend his world indoor 3,000 metres title as British challenger Mo Farah finished out of the medals on Sunday.

Lagat, as he often does in championship events, bided his time until the closing lap, then powered to victory over Kenyans Augustine Choge and Edwin Soi, with Farah finishing fourth.

Lagat clocked seven minutes 41.44 seconds with Choge taking silver in 7:41.77 and Soi one hundredth of a second back.

For a few minutes Farah thought he had taken the bronze when Soi was disqualified for obstruction only to be reinstated.

"I guess it (the 3,000) suits me because I have the quick burst of speed at the end," Lagat, the five-times world indoors and outdoor champion who lost the world outdoor 5,000 metres title to Farah last year, told reporters.

"I guess that was what helped me tonight. Also staying composed," he said after winning his third indoor title, two for the United States and one for his native Kenya in 2004.

While Choge and Soi did most of the early work, Lagat stayed out of trouble, conserving energy.

"Doing the work, that is the hardest thing in the 3,000 metres," the American said.

While Farah was disappointed with his showing, Lagat said the Briton was still was the one to watch at this year's Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres in London.

"The best race for Mo Farah is the Olympics and it is going to be at home," the American said.

"That guy is going to be the toughest. He is going to go not with anger but with lot of hunger."

Farah said the race had come down to the last lap.

"As I was coming through I got blocked in and I tried to change again and fight through the line but it wasn't enough," he said.

Lagat's experience and determination had made the difference, Choge said.

"Physically he is strong but mentally he is very, very strong," the Kenyan said.

(Editing by Sonia Oxley)