ISTANBUL China's Liu Xiang bemoaned the early start but still found the energy to qualify for the 60 metres hurdles final at the world indoor championships on Saturday.

The 2004 Olympic 110 hurdles champion eased down in the final stages to clock a time of 7.62 seconds and finish behind Britain's Andy Pozzi in the heats which began at 0940 local time (0740 GMT).

"It was too early and I want to go back to sleep. I will get better and better in the semi-final and final," Liu told reporters.

After being disqualified for false starting in his previous race in Sweden, the 28-year-old was keen not to make the same mistake again, particularly as athletes had expressed concern with the sound system in the arena.

"The starter speaks with a low voice and it was hard for me to understand his 'ready'," Liu explained.

"I waited for the athlete on my right to go off. I false-started in Stockholm and did not want to make the same mistake."

In the absence of 2010 champion Dayron Robles, who has a back injury, Liu's main challenge in Sunday's final is likely to come from American Aries Merritt.

