Tianna Bartoletta of the U.S. competes in the women's long jump final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Aug 28 American champion Tianna Bartoletta became world long jump champion once again on Friday, snatching the gold medal with a leap of 7.14 metres in the final round.

Britain's Shara Proctor had led the competition after breaking her own national record with a 7.07m jump in the third round.

She tried to respond with the last leap of the competition but the 26-year-old Anguilla-born athlete could only register a foul and had to settle for silver.

The bronze medal was won by Ivana Spanovic of Serbia who took an early lead and set a national record 7.01m with her opening jump.

Bartoletta, 29, last won the world title 10 years ago in Helsinki, competing under her maiden name of Madison.

She has spent much of the past decade concentrating on her sprinting, finishing fourth in the 100m final at the 2012 London Olympics.

"This was a totally different experience from 2005," Bartoletta, who celebrates her 30th birthday on Sunday, told reporters.

"I'm just really pleased I was able to execute in the same way and come out with the win."

Proctor did not seem too disappointed at having had the gold medal snatched from her grasp.

"I'm so happy. It finally came together -- two jumps over

seven metres. I'm still in awe. I'm just happy right now.

"There's more to come, for sure."

That was not the case with Spanovic, who produced a very consistent series, jumping 6.98 in the penultimate round before clearing 7.01 with her final jump.

"Sincerely, I am upset because of the bronze medal. With my coach, we were training for a jump on the level of 7.10. We focused on Beijing and tried to give it everything.

"To jump 7.01 twice in the competition, that is a very positive factor for my career. I just expected more."

(Reporting by Steven Downes, editing by Ed Osmond)