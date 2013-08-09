Christine Ohuruogu of Britain smiles during a television interview after winning the women's 400m at the London Diamond League 'Anniversary Games' athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

MOSCOW Olympic 400 metres silver medallist Christine Ohuruogu has been mixing business with pleasure this year as she gears up for the world championships, which start on Saturday.

Having won the world title in 2007 and Olympic gold in 2008, the Briton has earned a reputation as a big-race performer for her uncanny ability to peak at major events but in a slight change this year, her preparation has included a fair bit of travel.

"My coach always said this year was to have a little bit of fun, just going out having a bit of fun," Ohuruogu told a news conference in Moscow on Friday.

"I've travelled the world, been racing since April, May and I've really had a good time.

"I had a really good time in New York and Eugene. I've pretty much enjoyed the whole lot," added the 29-year-old.

Ohuruogu, whose racing this season has also taken her to Jamaica and Doha, was adamant the extra travel had not affected her training.

"You decide how you're going to train. You have blocks of training and blocks of travelling so it's ok," said the British team captain.

She arrives in Moscow off the back of an impressive win at last month's London Diamond League held at the Olympic stadium.

Unusually for Ohuruogu, who has a tendency to make a late surge for the line, she led coming off the bend into the home straight for victory in 50.00 seconds - her fastest time outside of a major championships.

She also got the better of U.S. medal hopefuls Francena McCorory and Natasha Hastings, in the process.

But asked what race tactics she would employ in Saturday's heats, Ohuruogu was giving nothing away.

"I know what I'm going to do tomorrow," was her only response.

Ohuruogu is ranked only seventh in the world this year but the Londoner has never been bothered by the form book.

In Osaka in 2007 she overhauled Jamaican race favourite Novlene Williams-Mills in the final five metres to snatch a surprise win after returning from a year's suspension for missing three dope tests.

In Beijing a year later, Ohuruogu added the Olympic title after timing her race to perfection and coming from behind to finish strongly.

At the London Olympics, having struggled with injuries for two years, Ohuruogu had been practically written off, but she tore down the home straight and overtook six athletes for the silver behind Sanya Richards-Ross.

World champion Amantle Montsho of Botswana is favourite to retain her title in Moscow and has the fastest time this year of 49.33.

Russians Antonina Krivoshapka and Kseniya Ryzhova will also be hard to beat in front of their home crowd.

The heats are on Saturday at 1405 GMT and the final takes place on Monday August 12 at 1715.

