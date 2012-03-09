Nataliya Dobrynska of Ukraine reacts in the podium after she won the gold at the pentathlon event during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ISTANBUL Ukraine's Nataliya Dobrynska emerged from the shadows to set a pentathlon world record of 5,013 points at the world indoor championships on Friday and remind her rivals that she will be a force to be reckoned with at the London Olympics.

All the pre-competition talk had been of a much anticipated clash between Britain's title holder Jessica Ennis and Russian world heptathlon champion Tatyana Chernova which failed to materialise.

Instead, Dobrynska quietly produced season's bests in the high jump, long jump and shot put and a personal best of two minutes 11.15 seconds the 800 metres to break the previous world mark of 4,991 set in 1992 by Russian Irina Belova.

"I don't like to be a favourite and always when I'm in the shadows that's good for me," Dobrynska, who was also a surprise victor at the 2008 Olympics, told a news conference through an interpreter.

Ennis, who for a fleeting moment thought she had won the competition and started celebrating, had to settle for the silver with a national record of 4,965 with Austra Skujyte third in a Lithuanian record of 4,802. Chernova, the world heptathlon champion, finished fifth.

"It was an awful, awful moment (when I realised I had not won)," Ennis said.

"You don't know where you are in relation to other people. I didn't know the time or where Nataliya was. I happened to look up at the screen and saw my name and thought I'd won."

Ennis led the competition for three events after producing the quickest 60 hurdles ever run in a pentathlon, of 7.91 seconds and setting a personal best 14.79 in the shot, which was won by Dobrynska with a throw of 16.51.

But after a disappointing long jump competition where her best distance was 6.19 to the Ukrainian's winning 6.57, Ennis had dropped to third overall, 83 points behind Dobrynska.

All the 29-year-old had to do was keep Ennis in her sights over the four laps of the 800, and, although the Briton won the race, Dobrynska's time, a personal best indoors by over three seconds, ensured the overall victory.

