WADA reinstates Doha anti-doping laboratory
The Doping Analysis Laboratory in Doha has had its suspension lifted and been reinstated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Usain Bolt returns to centre stage on Saturday and it seems only a catastrophic injury can prevent the Jamaican world record holder from securing a third successive world 200m title and completing another brilliant sprint double.
Bolt leads a fearsome Jamaican trio in the final (1605GMT) as they seek to repeat their podium sweep of the 2012 Olympics and claim a fourth sprint gold medal in Moscow after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed the women's 100 and 200m double.
There could be a terrific race in the 100m hurdles as American breakthrough woman Brianna Rollins takes on Australia's Olympic champion Sally Pearson and there are finals in the women's high jump, men's javelin and women's 4x400m relay after the action kicks off with the men's marathon (1130GMT). (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON IAAF chief Sebastian Coe said on Thursday he was disappointed by the lack of progress being made by Russia in cleaning up its anti-doping regime and made it clear that the ban on the country's athletics federation would continue indefinitely.