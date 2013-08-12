Valerie Adams of New Zealand celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's shot put final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW New Zealand's Valerie Adams became the first woman to win four successive world titles when she secured shot put gold on Monday.

A third-round throw of 20.88 metres proved enough for Adams, who suffered a tearful defeat by Belarussian Nadzeya Ostapchuk at the London Olympics, only to be upgraded to gold after the winner failed a dope test.

Germany's Christina Schwanitz (20.41) took silver and Gong Lijao of China (19.95) bronze.

American sprinter Allyson Felix won three successive 200 metres world titles between 2005 and 2009, but missed out in 2011 when she took bronze.

Cuban hammer thrower Yipsey Moreno also won three world titles in a row between 2001 and 2005 but was denied a fourth in Osaka in 2007 when she missed gold by just two centimetres.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)