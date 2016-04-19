LONDON Usain Bolt's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds time will be reflected in the price of some children's tickets at next year's IAAF World Championships in London, organisers said on Tuesday.

Announcing its "world record" ticket prices and the race schedule for the Olympic Stadium event from August 4-13, London 2017 chiefs said children's tickets for some sessions will be available for nine pounds 58 pence.

Others will cost 12.91, 18.29 and 52.74 pounds -- reflecting world records set at previous world championships by Britons Colin Jackson (110m hurdles), Jonathan Edwards (triple jump) and Sally Gunnell (400m hurdles).

Jamaican Bolt's time, which has never been lowered, was achieved at the 2009 championships in Berlin.

London 2017 managing director Cherry Alexander said ticket prices had been set to ensure "full venues with passionate crowds" and that more than 250,000 tickets, a third of the total, would cost 35 pounds or less.

"We want prices to be accessible to the athletics family, all sports fans and new spectators; and we wanted the timetable to allow as many people as possible to attend the biggest sporting event since London 2012," she said.

"I really believe we have achieved this and it is going to be an incredible summer of world athletics."

Organisers said more evening and weekend sessions would make it easier for the public to attend.

"Most sessions during the IAAF World Championships include a final and where possible, medal ceremonies have been scheduled together to enhance spectator experience," a statement said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Gareth Jones)