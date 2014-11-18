Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
Historical list of host cities for the IAAF World Championships since the first official staging in 1983:
2019 - Doha
2017 - London
2015 - Beijing
2013 - Moscow
2011 - Daegu
2009 - Berlin
2007 - Osaka
2005 - Helsinki
2003 - Paris
2001 - Edmonton
1999 - Seville
1997 - Athens
1995 - Gothenburg
1993 - Stuttgart
1991 - Tokyo
1987 - Rome
1983 - Helsinki
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.