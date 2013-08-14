FIFA changes means no rival yet for North American World Cup bid
MANCHESTER The bidding process has yet to begin but the joint proposal from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup is already the heavy favourite to win.
MOSCOW Ethiopia's twice Olympic champion Meseret Defar takes to the track for the first time at these world championships in Wednesday's 5,000 metres heats after deciding not to run the 10,000 earlier in the week.
Defar, the 2007 world champion, starts as favourite for a second title in the absence of her great rival and compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba, who won the 10,000 crown on Sunday before saying she would not run the shorter distance.
Champion from Daegu two years ago, Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya is also absent as she is expecting her first child.
With no evening session, the men's 50km walk will be the only medal to be decided and the hosts will have high hopes of another gold from 2009 world champion and Olympic winner Sergey Kirdyapkin.
(Reporting by Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)
MANCHESTER The bidding process has yet to begin but the joint proposal from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup is already the heavy favourite to win.
MADRID Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to rekindle some of the magic they once served up under Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday when they face their old coach in the latest edition of Real Madrid's rivalry with Bayern Munich.