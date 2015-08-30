BEIJING - Jamaica stunned the United States in the last women's track race of the world championships as Novlene Williams-Mills snatched the 4x400 metres relay gold by passing Francena McCorory in the final 10 metres of a thrilling race.

Jamaica had held a 15-metre lead over the United States at half-way, after strong runs by Christine Day and Shericka Jackson, only to see America's individual 400m champion, Allyson Felix deliver an astonishing leg to chase down and catch Stephenie Ann McPherson and hand over the stick for the anchor leg with a slight lead.

Felix's leg of the relay was timed unofficially at 47.7sec but it was to prove in vain as Novlene Williams-Mills rana shrewd final lap to overhaul a tiring Francena McCorory and win Jamaica's third relay gold medal of the Beijingchampionships, and her nation's seventh of the week.

Jamaica clocked 3min 19.13sec, to the United States' 3:19.44 with Britain taking bronze in 3:23.62.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)