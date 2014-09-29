UPDATE 4-Oil recovers some ground, rise in U.S. drilling caps gains
* Dip in Iranian production seen offering some support (Adds commitment of traders data, updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Monday it expects production from Athlon Energy Inc's Texas properties to rise to 50,000 barrels per day in 2015 from a current 30,000 bpd on planned capital spending of $1 billion next year.
Encana agreed on Monday to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash to add its production and properties from the Permian Basin in Texas. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
* Dip in Iranian production seen offering some support (Adds commitment of traders data, updates prices)
April 24 Halliburton Co reported quarterly profit and revenue that edged past analysts' estimates as a surge in drilling activity in North America pushed up demand for its pressure pumping and well-construction services.