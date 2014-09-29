CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Monday it expects production from Athlon Energy Inc's Texas properties to rise to 50,000 barrels per day in 2015 from a current 30,000 bpd on planned capital spending of $1 billion next year.

Encana agreed on Monday to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash to add its production and properties from the Permian Basin in Texas. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)