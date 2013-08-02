Aug 2 Shares of oil and gas company Athlon Energy rose as much as 30 percent in their market debut.

Apollo Group-backed Athlon raised $316 million after its initial public offering of 15.8 million shares was priced at the high end of the expected range of $18 to $20 per share.

The stock was trading up 29 percent at $25.90, shortly after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at $2.12 billion.