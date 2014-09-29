Sept 29 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would buy Athlon Energy Inc for $5.93 billion in cash, excluding debt.

Encana, which is shifting its focus to high-value oil and natural gas liquids, will also assume Athlon's $1.15 billion of senior notes.

The deal includes about 140,000 net acres owned by Athlon in the oil-rich Midland Basin. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)