BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
LONDON Dec 11 ATH Resources PLC : * End of offer period * No longer in an offer period
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
SAO PAULO, June 2 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it filed for permission from a court in Rio de Janeiro to exit bankruptcy.