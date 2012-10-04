UPDATE 3-Sailing-Oracle Team USA get America's Cup headstart with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
WASHINGTON Oct 4 Alliant Techsystems Inc has won a contract valued at up to $8.4 billion to supply small-caliber ammunition to the U.S. Army and continue operating the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.
The fixed-price contract runs through Sept. 30, 2022, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contracts.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the chance of death for men newly diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.