LONDON, Nov 28 British design and
engineering firm WS Atkins said it had won a contract
worth over 65 million pounds ($100 million) to improve Doha's
roads and drainage systems, as Qatar steps up infrastructure
improvements ahead of the 2022 soccer World Cup.
Atkins, which helped design the London 2012 Olympic site and
operates across Britain, Europe, North America, Asia and the
Middle East, said the deal was one of four packages of work
awarded by Ashghal, the Public Works Authority of Qatar.
"We have targeted investment in our Middle East business to
build the breadth and depth of our expertise in the region's key
growth markets. This is now paying off, as we can see from our
success with Ashghal," Atkins chief executive Uwe Krueger said
in a statement on Monday.
Atkins, which is also working on the widening of England's
M25 motorway, moved into Qatar in 2002 and has been ramping up
staff numbers as infrastructure opportunities increase.
The news also comes as British firms have been encouraged by
government to seek overseas work in the growing sports sector.
Qatar alone plans to spend over $125 billion in the next
five years on construction and energy projects, while there are
likely to be opportunities in Russia, where Sochi will host the
2014 Winter Olympics, and in Brazil ahead of the 2014 World Cup
and 2016 Olympic Games.
FTSE 250-listed Atkins, which posted an 11 percent rise in
first-half profit earlier this month, was trading at 609 pence
at 1107 GMT, up almost 3 percent.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds.
