By Lauren Hirsch
| July 24
July 24 Atkins Nutritionals Inc plans to pursue
an initial public offering after an effort to sell the U.S.
maker of protein bars, shakes and frozen meals did not meet its
price expectations, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The decision underscores a turnaround that began after
Atkins filed for bankruptcy about 10 years ago. With new
products and marketing, it has sought to shift consumers'
perception of its high-protein eponymous diet, which was
previously seen as unhealthy and bacon-fueled.
Atkins' private equity owner, Roark Capital Management LLC,
is now seeking a valuation of roughly $1 billion, including
debt, for the company, the sources said this week.
Roark believes stock market investors could value Atkins
higher than other companies and buyout firms, the sources added.
An IPO in New York could come later this year, according to
the sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations
are confidential.
Atkins and Roark did not respond to requests for comment.
The Denver-based company has changed ownership four times
since the death in 2003 of founder Robert Atkins, who pioneered
the famous diet. Roark acquired Atkins in 2010 for $301 million
from private equity firm North Castle Partners LLC.
Roark hired investment banks Centerview Partners Holdings LP
and Deutsche Bank AG earlier this year to explore a
sale, sources said at the time.
In the most recent auction for Atkins, potential buyers had
concerns about its checkered past and harbored doubts over
whether the company would fit in their portfolio, some of the
sources said.
Nevertheless, Atkins is not the first private equity-owned
snack company to have snubbed an outright sale in favor of an
IPO. Twinkies maker Hostess Brands LLC pulled itself from the
auction block earlier this month because it believed it could
command a higher valuation in an IPO, people familiar with the
matter previously told Reuters.
Some larger companies have recently shed their dietary
products. In the last three years, Unilever NV sold
Slim-Fast, and Nestle SA sold Jenny Craig, both to
private equity firms.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)