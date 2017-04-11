April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.

Atkins, owned by private equity firm Roark Capital Management LLC, and Conyers will combine under a holding company called Simply Good Foods Co.

Atkins, best known for its high-protein eponymous diet, has now shifted to make protein bars, shakes and frozen meals.

The selling equity owners of Atkins will get $730.1 million, which includes 10.3 million shares of Simply Good Foods common stock valued at $10.00 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)