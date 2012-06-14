* FY underlying profit 101.6 mln stg vs 102.7 mln stg

LONDON, June 14 British design and engineering firm WS Atkins posted a slight decline in full-year profit as growth at its North American business compensated for a sluggish performance in the UK.

Atkins, which helped design the London 2012 Olympics site and is renovating New York's Statue of Liberty, on Thursday said underlying pretax profit fell 1.1 percent to 101.6 million pounds ($158.32 million) in the year to end-March, broadly in line with the average analyst forecast of 100.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, whose revenue rose 9.4 percent to 1.71 billion pounds, raised the full-year dividend by 5.2 percent to 30.50 pence.

Revenue growth in the UK, which is expected to account for a quarter of group sales in three years from around 45 percent now, fell 7.2 percent as construction activity slumped on economy fears.

However, in North America, where Atkins bought U.S. firm PBSJ Corp in 2010, revenue rose 51 percent. PBSJ has secured new contract awards from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Alcatraz prison and the National Park Service.

"We have made good progress in the last twelve months despite the challenging economic environment. During the second half we continued to diversify the business, improved cash flow, reduced our pension liabilities and are returning to growth," Atkins chief executive Uwe Krueger said in a statement.

Atkins, which provides architectural, design and construction services, said it would continue to focus on expansion in overseas markets like Asia and America where higher infrastructure spend promises more growth potential than the UK.

In March, Atkins told Reuters in an interview that it expected to hit high growth levels in the United States in its 2014 fiscal year as it takes advantage of increased infrastructure spend.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm closed at 677.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 680 million pounds.