Dec 28 The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
International Airport, which serves more passengers than any
other airport in the world, has reached 100 million passengers
since Jan. 1, marking a milestone no other airport has ever
reached, officials said.
When anointed passenger Larry Kendrick flew in from
Gulfport, Mississippi, on Sunday - one of the busiest travel
days of the year - he was greeted with several prizes: two
round-trip tickets to anywhere, $500, and a Nissan Altima,
presumably to go to places the planes will not fly.
"I'm happy I could be part of it," said the 35-year-old
Kendrick in a statement released by the airport on Monday.
Kendrick took his winning trip aboard Delta Airlines Flight
1256. Hartsfield-Jackson is Delta's hub. Kendrick was identified
through a series of accounting estimates and algorithms, airport
officials said.
Airport officials and city leaders, who were present at the
fanfare and water cannon salute for Kendrick when he landed,
said it was the first time an airport had recorded 100 million
passengers in a single year.
Hartsfield-Jackson has held the title of the world's busiest
airport in terms of passengers for more than 15 years and served
more than 96 million passengers in 2014, according to Airports
Council International.
Airports in Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth were
the only other American airports to make the top-10 list last
year on passenger count, according to the council.
"Today, we are making aviation history," Atlanta Mayor Kasim
Reed told the crowd, according to the statement.
Kendrick is an industrial construction worker who was
traveling to Iowa on business.
Asked how he was going to use his free tickets, Kendrick
said he would almost definitely travel abroad.
"I've seen a lot of the United States, so Australia is
definitely in the mix," he said. "Dubai does sound pretty good,
too. I don't know - it's up in the air."
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Houston, Texas; Editing by Sandra
Maler)