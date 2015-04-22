April 22 A group led by Ares Management LP's
co-founder Tony Ressler has won the bidding for the
National Basketball Association's Atlanta Hawks, Bloomberg
reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The sale price is $730 million, the second highest for an
NBA team after Steve Ballmer's $2 billion purchase of the Los
Angeles Clippers, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1Gj4vdt)
The group will also take on about $120 million in arena
debt, one of the people told Bloomberg.
Bill Mendel, a spokesman for Ressler, was not immediately
available to confirm the news.
An Atlanta Hawks spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)