CORRECTED-BRIEF-Songz Automobile Air Conditioning to pay annual cash div, to set up unit in HK
April 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :
Dec 30 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Monday that its revenue from sales to Jeronimo Martins Polska SA has amounted to 24.1 million zlotys ($6.80 million) net since Sept. 12
* The largest transaction between the parties took place on Dec. 19 and was for 600,000 zlotys net sale of roasted pistachio
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5426 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :
April 24 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd: