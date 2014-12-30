Dec 30 Atlanta Poland SA :

* Said on Monday that its revenue from sales to Jeronimo Martins Polska SA has amounted to 24.1 million zlotys ($6.80 million) net since Sept. 12

* The largest transaction between the parties took place on Dec. 19 and was for 600,000 zlotys net sale of roasted pistachio

