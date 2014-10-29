BRIEF-Grand Department store to merge with subsidiary Grand Holdings
* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Grand Holdings, a real estate firm
Oct 29 Atlanta Poland Sa :
* Supervisory board recommends 2013/14 dividend payout of 2,375,842.56 zlotys
* Proposed dividend is to be paid on Dec. 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Grand Holdings, a real estate firm
DUBAI, April 26 Two Saudi banks soared in early trade on Wednesday after saying they were in initial stages of a merger helping lift the mood in other lenders while shares of Abu Dhabi's TAQA slump after a corporate rating downgrade.