MILAN Feb 4 Italy's Atlantia, which
controls airport operator AdR, said on Tuesday it was not in
talks with foreign institutional investors to sell a minority
stake in the group that runs Rome's airports.
In a statement, Atlantia said a bond issuance in December
had given AdR all the financial muscle it needed to fund its
five-year business plan.
Some Italian media reports had said Abu Dhabi-based carrier
Etihad Airways, in talks to potentially invest in Italian
carrier Alitalia, was also interested in buying a stake in
Rome's biggest airport Fiumicino.
However, Etihad's CEO said last month the company was not
planning to take a stake in Fiumicino.
