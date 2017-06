ROME Feb 2 Italian motorway group Atlantia is placing a seven-year bond to finance its buyback of 2014 notes, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier Atlantia said it is buying back up to 750 million euros of notes maturing in June 2014.

"The offer for a 2019 bond is under way, the operation is closing and the proceeds will in part be used to pay down debt," the source said.

Part of the proceeds will be used to finance the buyback of up to 750 million euros of notes, the source added.

"The idea is to improve the debt structure and lengthen maturities," the source said.

