MILAN, April 19 Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to sell it a 49.99 percent stake in Atlantia's Chilean unit Grupo Costanera.

In a statement, Atlantia said CPPIB, a leading Canadian pension fund manager, will buy the stake from its unit Autostrade per l'Italia for around 857 million euros.

The deal will provide the funding for the group's investment programme, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said.

In February, Atlantia had agreed to buy a remaining 54.2 percent of the Grupo Costanera holding company it did not own for 670 million euros.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)