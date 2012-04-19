* Canadian pension fund to pay $1.1 bln for toll road
company
* Deal to fund Atlantia's Italian toll road unit
MILAN/TORONTO, April 19 Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) has agreed to buy a 49.99 percent stake
in Italian motorway Operator Atlantia's Chilean unit
Grupo Costanera for about 857 million euros ($1.13 billion), the
two groups said on Thursday.
CPPIB, one of the world's top private equity and
infrastructure investors, will buy the stake from Atlantia's
Autostrade per l'Italia unit.
The deal will provide the funding for the unit's investment
programme, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said.
Atlantia will retain the remaining 50.01 percent interest in
Grupo Costanera.
Costanera owns a portfolio of five toll roads, spanning a
188 kilometer network.
"The addition of these five major urban toll roads in Chile
is an excellent opportunity to expand our infrastructure
portfolio in a developing market," CPPIB senior vice-president
of private investments Andre Bourbonnais said in a statement.
CPPIB, which invests on behalf of 18 million Canadians and
manages more than C$150 billion ($151.05 billion) in assets, has
said it would target assets being sold off by European companies
struggling to shore up their balance sheets.