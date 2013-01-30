MILAN Jan 30 The share swap ratios in
Atlantia's planned merger with Gemina, the
holding company that controls Rome airport operator ADR, will be
set after an updated plan by ADR has been assessed, two sources
close to the situation said.
The update will have to take into account lower estimates on
airport traffic and upfront expenditure for investments, one of
the sources said.
The sources said the takeover was likely not to include a
cash component even though a final decision on the mechanics of
the deal had yet to be taken.
The sources said the tie-up was likely to be carried out
through a shareholder vote on the operation, rather than through
a paper offer on the market.
After the merger, the new group plans to expand in the
airport business in Brazil, they said.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)