MILAN, April 16 Italian motorway group Atlantia
said on Tuesday it expected to post core earnings of
more than 2.9 billion euros in 2013 ($3.79 billion) following
its merger with Gemina, the holding company that runs
Rome's airports.
Atlantia agreed in March to buy Gemina in an all-share deal
to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport
groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.
The new group will have a market value of over 10 billion
euros ($13 billion) and be controlled by Italy's prominent
Benetton family through its infrastructure holding Sintonia.
The merger will be voted on by shareholders at general
meetings on April 30.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)