MILAN, April 16 Italian motorway group Atlantia said on Tuesday it expected to post core earnings of more than 2.9 billion euros in 2013 ($3.79 billion) following its merger with Gemina, the holding company that runs Rome's airports.

Atlantia agreed in March to buy Gemina in an all-share deal to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.

The new group will have a market value of over 10 billion euros ($13 billion) and be controlled by Italy's prominent Benetton family through its infrastructure holding Sintonia.

The merger will be voted on by shareholders at general meetings on April 30.

($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)