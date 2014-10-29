MILAN Oct 29 Highway operator Atlantia denied a newspaper report on Wednesday it had hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on a sale of a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma unit.

"No mandate has been given to Goldman Sachs and no decision on any eventual project has been taken," the company said in a statement.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday Atlantia had mandated the U.S. investment bank to sell a 40 percent stake in ADR, which runs Rome's airports.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)