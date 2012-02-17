MILAN Feb 17 Italy's biggest motorway
operator Atlantia said on Friday core earnings in 2011
are expected to have risen 5 percent to around 2.38 billion
euros, as traffic growth on its overseas toll road networks
offset a decline in Italy.
Atlantia, which has operations in South America, said
Italian traffic last year fell 1.3 percent and traffic abroad
rose 6.4 percent.
In a statement, it said net profit for 2011 would be
impacted by one-offs, including a loss on its investment in
Alitalia and gains on the sale of the Strada dei Parchi and
Autostrada Tirrenica motorways.
Revenues in 2011 are expected to have risen 6.8 percent to
over 3.97 billion euros. Both revenues and core earnings are in
line with Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimates.
Net debt fell by 700 million euros to about 9.0 billion
euros at the end of 2011.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)