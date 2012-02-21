MILAN Feb 21 Italian motorway operator Atlantia is interested in business opportunities in Latin America and looking at acquisition targets in Turkey and India, its chairman Fabio Cerchiai said on Tuesday.

"(In general) we use all our cash, including that from our recent bond issue, for possible acquisitions," Cerchiai said on the sidelines of an event.

Asked if he intended to stay in Latin America, he said: "Yes, we're interested in Latin America but also looking at some dossiers in Turkey and India." (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, writing by Michel Rose)