MILAN May 11 Italy's biggest motorway operator Atlantia said core earnings fell 6.4 percent to 482.2 million euros ($625 million), as weak domestic operations more than offset growth at its overseas network.

Atlantia, which also operates motorways in South America, said overseas traffic rose 6.1 percent in the first quarter while domestic traffic fell 8.5 percent, partly hit by heavy snow and a strike of lorry drivers.

Looking ahead, the company said "operating performance for the current year will be substantially stable" barring a further economic deterioration in Italy.

First-quarter net profit fell 9.8 percent to 125.4 million euros, while sales were broadly stable at 856.9 million euros.

Atlantia shares closed down 1.6 percent at 11.18 euros before the release of the results. The Milan blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent.

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)