ROME, July 17 Italian tollroad operator Atlantia
will suffer no damage to its ability to finance
operations and investment as a result of Moody's downgrade of
its credit rating, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on
Tuesday.
"The current market situation, particularly for Atlantia, is
not a reason for concern. Our financing capacity is still intact
and anyway we have sufficient resources to finance our
investment plan for well over two years," Castellucci told
reporters at the margins of a conference in Rome.
The comment came after Moody's cut Atlantia's credit rating
to Baa1 from A3 following its downgrading of Italy's sovereign
debt rating last week.
He said traffic levels were still negative and he expected
no substantial improvement in the near term.
