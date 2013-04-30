ROME, April 30 Shareholders in Italian toll motorway group Atlantia on Tuesday approved its merger with Gemina, the holding company that runs Rome's airports.

Atlantia agreed in March to buy Gemina in an all-share deal to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.

The new group will have a market value of over 10 billion euros ($13.10 billion) and be controlled by Italy's prominent Benetton family through its infrastructure holding Sintonia.

The merger still needs approval from competition authorities. Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday he expected that approval to arrive soon. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei. Writing by Catherine Hornby. Editing by Steve Scherer.)