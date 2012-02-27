Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
ROMA, 27 febbraio Atlantia stima che il completamento dell'operazione con cui ha ceduto a Gavio la sua quota di Impregilo e ne ha acquisito attività in Cile porti nel 2012 a un aumento del debito di 445 milioni e dell'Ebitda di 143 milioni.
Lo si legge nelle slide della presentazione agli analisti che è in corso.
Il rapporto tra debito netto ed Ebitda in questo caso si attesterebbe a circa 3 volte.
(Stefano Bernabei)
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27