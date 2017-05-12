MILAN May 12 Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Friday its toll-road unit Autostrade per l'Italia had been placed under investigation by prosecutors in central Italy after a motorway bridge collapsed earlier this year killing two people.

Autostrade per l'Italia operates the A14 motorway connecting the cities of Bologna and Taranto. The overpass collapsed on March 9 as works were under way to expand the motorway's three lanes south of Rimini.

Atlantia said ASPI's legal representative had been notified of the inquiry and that several group managers were also under investigation in the relation to the accident. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)