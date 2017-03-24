MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator
Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of
a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.
Earlier, Italy financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said there
were 4-5 bidders left in the race to buy a minority stake in
Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) with final bids due at the start
of April.
The paper said Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Adia and Allianz
Capital Partners were in pole position.
"These are hypotheses that do not correctly represent
reality and the state of the procedure," Atlantia said in a
statement.
Atlantia has put on the block 15 percent of ASPI as a part
of a broader strategy aimed at funding expansion abroad.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)