MILAN, April 13 Four suitors are left in the
race to buy a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway
unit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday, as the
Italian infrastructure group prepares to finalise the deal in
coming weeks.
Rome-based Atlantia is selling up to 15 percent in its
Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) operations to fund overseas
expansion. Analysts have said it could pocket around 2 billion
euros ($2.1 bln) if it opts to sell the whole stake.
The sources said a consortium led by Allianz Capital
Partners, the German insurer's infrastructure investment
vehicle, wants to buy around 5 percent in ASPI.
Allianz, which represents roughly two thirds of
the consortium, has teamed up with a unit of French power giant
EDF, one of the sources said.
Other suitors are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one
of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, China investment
fund Silk Road and an undisclosed investor, the sources said.
According to another person aware of the transaction, ADIA
was looking at the asset because the deal sat well with its
investment strategy.
"Atlantia will analyse the offers next week and an
announcement on the outcome of the deal could come in the next
two weeks," one of the sources said.
Allianz, ADIA and EDF declined to comment. Atlantia and Silk
Road were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
