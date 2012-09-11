Lufthansa CEO says optimistic regarding demand
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
ROME, Sept 11 Traffic levels on the highway network of Atlantia SpA were down 5.9 percent in the July and August compared with the same period a year earlier, the chief executive of Italy's biggest toll road operator said on Tuesday.
"The traffic data refers in particular to the weeks covering the departure period for the holidays," Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci told a conference.
He said the 5.9 percent fall was not as serious as a 7.5 percent drop in traffic during the first part of the year and suggested that fears of a collapse in holiday transport were exaggerated. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 5 The United States will quietly try to calm the waters between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, current and former U.S. officials said on Monday, arguing that the small Gulf state was too important to U.S. military and diplomatic interests to be isolated.