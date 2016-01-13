(Adds no comment from emergency manager)
By Hilary Russ
TRENTON, N.J. Jan 12 New Jersey Senate
President Steve Sweeney said on Tuesday the state should take
over Atlantic City and, if it does not, he would support a
bankruptcy filing for the gambling hub.
Sweeney and two other state senators said they planned to
introduce legislation that would give the state even more
control of the city's financial management. Sweeney did not
provide further details during a press event on Tuesday.
The city must already have its budget and hiring approved by
a state board, has a state monitor and is overseen by Emergency
Manager Kevin Lavin, appointed by Governor Chris Christie nearly
a year ago.
A spokesman for Lavin said the emergency manager did not
have a comment on Sweeney's plan.
Sweeney said more control is necessary because Mayor Don
Guardian and the city council have not done enough to reduce the
size of government, despite layoffs that have already occurred.
The legislature has been finalizing legislation calling for
casinos to make set payments in lieu of taxes. That is aimed at
stabilizing Atlantic City's tax base, which has been eviscerated
by casinos' declining value because of competition from
neighboring states.
Lawmakers are growing tired of working on that and other
measures to help Atlantic City while suggestions that would
reduce costs or create revenue - such as selling the city's
water utility - remain unrealized, Sweeney said.
Atlantic City has about 39,000 residents but an operating
budget of about $262 million. That equals $6,717 per person,
which is "completely unacceptable and unsustainable," Sweeney
said.
Newark's budget, by comparison, costs about $2,736 per
person and Paterson's about $1,700, he said.
If the legislature does not act on the forthcoming plan
quickly, "I will support a declaration of bankruptcy for
Atlantic City," Sweeney said. "We have to do what needs to be
done to bring financial stability and responsibility to the
city."
An aid to Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian did not
immediately reply to a request for comment. But Guardian said
the proposals for a state takeover or bankruptcy was "Atlantic
City's Pearl Harbor," according to the Associated Press.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Andrew Hay)